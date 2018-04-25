Steps to Install Oracle Database 12c Release 2 in Redhat Linux 7.5

In this Guide we will see on How to Install the Oracle Database 12c Release 2 in Redhat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Server.

To Download the Oracle Database Installer, Visit the below URL:

http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/database/enterprise-edition/downloads/index.html

Prerequiste for Installation:

Download the Oracle Database 12c installer package. The Swap Space size should be 16GB . Enable X11 Forwarding to “yes” in sshd configuration file. Properly set the hostname. Set the Kernel Parameters. Set the ulimit values. Install the required rpm packages.

1] OS Release

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# cat /etc/redhat-release Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server release 7.5 (Maipo)

1.1] Set the Hostname :

(a) Under /etc/hosts:

192.168.xx.xx quickfixlinux.com

(b) Under /etc/hostname:

quickfixlinux.com

1.2] Set the SELINUX to “Permissive”

[root@quickfixlinux ~]#getenforce

Enforcing

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# setenforce 0

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# getenforce

Permissive

1.3] Install the required rpm packages:

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# yum install -y binutils compat-libstdc++-33 compat-libstdc++-33.i686 gcc gcc-c++ glibc glibc.i686 glibc-devel glibc-devel.i686 ksh libgcc libgcc.i686 libstdc++ libstdc++.i686 libstdc++-devel libstdc++-devel.i686 libaio libaio.i686 libaio-devel libaio-devel.i686 libXext libXext.i686 libXtst libXtst.i686 libX11 libX11.i686 libXau libXau.i686 libxcb libxcb.i686 libXi libXi.i686 make sysstat unixODBC unixODBC-devel zlib-devel

1.4] Set the limits for Oracle user in /etc/security/limits.conf file :

oracle soft nproc 131072

oracle hard nproc 131072

oracle soft nofile 131072

oracle hard nofile 131072

oracle soft core unlimited

oracle hard core unlimited

oracle soft memlock 50000000

oracle hard memlock 50000000

1.5] Set the Kernel Parameters:

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# /sbin/sysctl -w kernel.sem=”250 32000 100 128″

kernel.sem = 250 32000 100 128

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# /sbin/sysctl -w fs.aio-max-nr=1048576

fs.aio-max-nr = 1048576

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# /sbin/sysctl -w kernel.shmmax=4398046511104

kernel.shmmax = 4398046511104

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# /sbin/sysctl -w kernel.shmall=1073741824

kernel.shmall = 1073741824

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# /sbin/sysctl -w net.core.wmem_max=1048586

net.core.wmem_max = 1048586

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# /sbin/sysctl -w net.core.wmem_default=262144

net.core.wmem_default = 262144

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# /sbin/sysctl -w net.core.rmem_max=4194304

net.core.rmem_max = 4194304

[root@quickfixlinux ~]#/sbin/sysctl -w net.core.rmem_default=262144

net.core.rmem_default = 262144

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# /sbin/sysctl -w net.ipv4.ip_local_port_range=”9000 65500″

net.ipv4.ip_local_port_range = 9000 65500

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# /sbin/sysctl -w kernel.shmmni=4096

kernel.shmmni = 4096

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# /sbin/sysctl -w kernel.shmmax=8329226240

kernel.shmmax = 8329226240

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# sysctl -p

[root@quickfixlinux ~]#sysctl -a

1.6] Set the DISPLAY Environment:

Now, as a root user:

(a) Make sure you have “Tick” the Enable X11 forwarding in PUTTY.

(b) Launch the “Xming” application from your local machine.

(c) touch /root/.Xauthority

(d) uncomment the X11Forwarding and set to “yes” in /etc/ssh/sshd_config file.

(e) [root@quickfixlinux ~]# xauth list $DISPLAY

localhost.localdomain/unix:10 MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE-1 3a49e090537be8161b19526143ff2988

(f)[root@quickfixlinux ~]# echo $DISPLAY

[ IF the output shows nothing, set the display env first… ]

(e)[root@quickfixlinux ~]# export DISPLAY= localhost:10.0

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# echo $DISPLAY

localhost:10.0

Now, as a oracle user:

(a) [oracle@quickfixlinux ~]$ touch .Xauthority

(b) [oracle@quickfixlinux ~]$ xauth list $DISPLAY

(c) [oracle@quickfixlinux ~]$ echo $DISPLAY

[ Both the xauth list and DISPLAY shows NO output, Whereas, we need to add it now. ]

(d) [oracle@quickfixlinux ~]$ xauth add localhost.localdomain/unix:10 MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE-1 3a49e090537be8161b19526143ff2988

[Add the root MIT-MAGIC-COOKIE in oracle user ]

(e) [oracle@quickfixlinux ~]$export DISPLAY= localhost:10.0

Now, try to issue the command “xclock” and wait for it launch.

2] Create user and groups:

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# useradd oracle

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# password oracle

[root@quickfixlinux ~]#groupadd oinstall

[root@quickfixlinux ~]#usermod -G oinstall oracle

2.2] Create the folders:

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# mkdir /oracle

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# chown -R oracle:oinstall /oracle

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# chmod -R 775 /oracle

[root@quickfixlinux ~]# chmod g+s /oracle

If you didn’t set the above kernel parameters for ulimit values, you will be encountering errors while installation as below :

Lets get into the Oracle 12c database Installation now:

As a oracle user, get into the respective path to install :

[oracle@quickfixlinux ~]$ cd /database/

[oracle@quickfixlinux database]$ ./runInstaller

Starting Oracle Universal Installer…

Checking Temp space: must be greater than 500 MB. Actual 393933 MB Passed

Checking swap space: must be greater than 150 MB. Actual 51199 MB Passed

Checking monitor: must be configured to display at least 256 colors. Actual 16777216 Passed

Preparing to launch Oracle Universal Installer from /tmp/OraInstall2018-04-25_11-03-07PM. Please wait …

[oracle@quickfixlinux database]$

[STEP-1]

[STEP-2]

[STEP-3]

[STEP-4]

[STEP-5] There are two ways to do the installation, (1) Typical Install or (2) Advanced Install.. Here, first we will look into (1) & then (2)

[STEP-6]

NOTE: password here can’t contain any special characters:

[STEP-7]

[STEP-8]

[STEP -5 – Advanced] Now, we will look on the Advanced Install options:

[STEP -6 – Advanced]

[STEP -7 – Advanced]

[STEP -8 – Advanced]

[STEP -9 – Advanced]

[STEP -10 – Advanced]

[STEP -11 – Advanced]

[STEP -12 – Advanced]

[STEP -13 – Advanced]

[STEP -14 – Advanced]

[STEP -15 – Advanced]

[STEP -16 – Advanced]

[STEP -17 – Advanced]

[STEP -18 – Advanced]

[STEP -19 – Advanced]

[STEP -20 – Advanced]

As a root user: Now, Change the /etc/oratab entry from “N” to “Y”

orcl:/oracle/app/oracle/product/12.2.0/dbhome_1:Y

As a Oracle user: Now, add the below Entries in .bash_profile file :

export ORACLE_HOSTNAME=quickfixlinux

export ORACLE_UNQNAME=orcl

export ORACLE_BASE=/u01/app/oracle

export ORACLE_HOME=$ORACLE_BASE/product/12.1.0/db_1

export ORACLE_SID=orcl

[oracle@tquickfixlinux ~]$ source .bash_profile

[oracle@tquickfixlinux ~]$ ./sqlplus

SQL*Plus: Release 12.2.0.1.0 Production on Thu Apr 26 01:46:19 2018

Copyright (c) 1982, 2016, Oracle. All rights reserved.

Enter user-name: SYS AS SYSDBA

Enter password: <password given while installation>

Connected to an idle instance.