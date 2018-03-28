Yum Command Line Options
What is YUM?
YUM (Yellowdog Updater Modified) is the primary tool for getting, installing, deleting, querying, and managing RPM software packages based on Linux machines. Yum can be installed using various third party repositories over the network.
[1] Checking for Updates:
To check which installed packages having available updates on your system:
[2] Updating the packages are available in different ways, as like updating the entire package, single package or multiple packages at once.
[2.1] Updating the Single package:
[2.2] Updating the multiple packages:
[2.3] Updating entire packages:
[3] Updating Security Related patches:
If you really want to update only the security related patches to the latest version:
You can also update packages only to the version contains the latest security updates:
For example, assume that: the kernel-3.10.0-1 package is installed on your system; the kernel-3.10.0-2 package was released as a security update; the kernel-3.10.0-3 package was released as a bug fix update. Then yum update-minimal – –security updates the package to kernel-3.10.0-2, and yum update – – security updates the package to kernel-3.10.0-3.
[4] Searching for the packages using yum:
To search and list all the packages that match to “nmap” , “rpm” and “perl”
[4.1] If you would like to search all the packages, make use of the below command :
[5] Listing of Packages:
To List all the installed and available packages, make use of the below command:
[5.1] To list all installed version of perl package:
[5.2] To list the packages in the enabled repository that are available to install:
[6] Listing Repositories:
To list the repository ID, Name and Number of packages for each enabled repository on your machine:
[6.1] To list more information about the repositories with details info, make use of the below commands:
[6.2] To list both enabled and disabled repositories, make use of the following command :
[7] Displaying package information:
To display information about one or more packages, make use of the following command:
[7.1] Using “yumdb” command is also an alternative and useful command to query about a package:
[8] Installing packages:
[8.1] To install a Single package and all of its non-installed dependencies, using yum command:
[8.2] To install multiple packages as below:
[8.3] Installing packages with global expressions:
[8.4] In addition to packages and global expression used for installing through yum, you can also provide the file name of the binary path to install.
[8.5] Assume you know the package name and you don’t know the named binary path which might in /bin or /sbin, directory in which the package is installed. Make use of the following command to find out:
[8.6] Removing Packages: To uninstall the package using the yum remove command options:
[9] Group Installation of Packages:
[9.1] Listing of Package groups:
The Summary option is used to view the number of Installed groups, Available environment groups, and both installed and available language groups.
[9.2] To List all package groups from yum repositories:
[9.3] There are some groups which are hidden by settings in the configured repositories. To list of the hidden groups, please make us of the below command:
[10] To install using group :
[10.1] You can also install using the group id:
[10.2] You can also pass the GroupID or Quoted groupname to install command if you prepend it with an @ symbol in front of it.
[11] Listing Transactions:
To display a list of twenty most recent transactions.
[11.1] To Display all Transactions:
[11.2] To Display transactions in a given range:
[11.3] To synchronize the rpmdb and yumdb database contents for any installed packages with the currently used rpmdb or yumdb database, make use of the below command:
[11.4] To display the overall statistics about the currently used history database:
[11.5] To Display the summary of past transactions:
[11.6] To trace the history of glibc and related packages, type the following command:
[11.7] To start a new transaction history:
This will create a new, empty database file in the /var/lib/yum/history/ directory. The old
transaction history will be kept, but will not be accessible as long as a newer database file is present
in the directory.
